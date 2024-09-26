Marsh Foster Care back on main campus

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Marsh Foundation’s Foster Care and Adoption Division has moved its offices back to the historic main Marsh campus on Lincoln Highway. The much-anticipated move will help ensure a strong continuum of care between all the Marsh’s programs.

According to Kelly Gross, Executive Director of Child & Family Services, the move will have several positive impacts on agency operations.

Senior Hall on the historic Marsh Foundation Campus now houses the agency’s Foster Care and Adoption Division. Photo submitted

“Moving the department back to the main campus will foster greater collaboration, enhance resource accessibility, and create a more cohesive team environment, ultimately strengthening our overall mission,” she said.

The Marsh Foundation’s historic campus has been located on Lincoln Highway since 1920. The large, multi-building facility houses many programs including group homes, clinical counseling services, equine assisted learning, independent living and now foster care and adoption.

Marsh’s Foster Care and Adoption Division has expanded in recent years, growing the number of foster families and children served. As the division continues to grow and evolve, it will benefit from campus resources.

“We are excited for the future growth and development of the Foster Care and Adoption Division,” Gross said.

The Marsh Foster Care and Adoption team is looking forward to continuing their mission of serving youth in need, recruiting foster families and hosting community events at their new location in Senior Hall.

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides services for youth and families in a variety of settings. Services include residential care, family foster care (ages 0-17), adoption and independent living services. Located in Van Wert, the organization is licensed to provide on-campus services for up to 30 children, offers an on-campus school for grades 2 – 12, and provides a variety of clinical services to campus residents, foster care children and community members throughout western Ohio.