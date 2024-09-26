Public meeting Monday…

A reminder that the public is welcome to attend an Ohio Department of Transportation meeting to discuss three upcoming projects that will improve safety along the U.S. 30 and U.S. 224 corridors in Van Wert County: U.S. 30/State Route 49 Restricted Crossing U-turns; U.S. 30/Convoy Road overpass construction, and U.S. 224/Lincoln Highway roundabout installation. Themeeting will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, September 30, at the Convoy Community Building, 643 N. Main St. It will begin with a short presentation followed by an open house during which the project teams and exhibits will be available. ODOT map