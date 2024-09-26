Roundup: volleyball, golf, soccer



Volleyball

Crestview 3 Allen East 0

HARROD — Adelyn Figley reached a career milestone and No. 10 Crestview (13-2, 6-0 NWC) swept Allen East on the road, 25-10, 25-13, 25-11 on Thursday.

Figley, a senior outside hitter, recorded her 1,000th career kill in the first set of the match. She went on to finish with 16 kills and 14 digs. Emily Lichtle finished with 29 assists and Ellie Kline was 17-of-18 serving with three aces. Kaci Gregory was 17-of-17 with two aces.

Crestview will be back in action on Saturday morning as they host the Lady Knight Invitational, sponsored by Leland Smith Insurance. Numerous state ranked teams will participate in the invite. Crestview will play Celina in the first match of the day beginning at 9 a.m.

Golf

Division II

OTTAWA – Van Wert’s golf season came to an end in the Division II sectionals at Moose Landing Country Club on Thursday.

The Cougars finished fourth as a team with a score of 324. The top three teams advanced to districts. Hayden Dowler led Van Wert with a 78 and was in a three-way playoff for the final district spot, but came up short. Keaton Foster fired a 79, followed by Sam Houg (81), Griff McCracken (86) and Brock Stoller (88).

Division III

HARROD — Crestview’s Mathew Dealey qualified as an individual for next week’s Division III districts after firing a 76 at Thursday’s Division III sectionals at the Colonial Golfers Club. Dealey finished in a fourth place tie with St. Henry’s Zach Rindler. Dealey will compete at Bowling Green next Thursday.

Evan Hart carded a 90 for the Knights, followed by Logan Schlemmer (91) and Ayden Hyitt and Keenan Smith (96 each). Crestview (353) finished seventh overall.

Lincolnview’s season came to an end after finishing in a fourth place tie with Parkway (345). The Lancers were led by Bosten Bailey (82), followed by Chayse Overholt (84), Holden Price (89) and Lucas Grubb and Seth Brant (90).

Soccer

Spencerville 4 Crestview 1

CONVOY — Ella Lamb scored a goal with an assist from Ellie Lamb, but Crestview fell to Spencerville 4-1 on Thursday.

Crestview (2-9) will host Coldwater at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Shawnee 11 Van Wert 0

LIMA — Despite a spirited effort, Van Wert fell to Shawnee 11-0 in Western Buckeye League action on Thursday.

The Cougars will play at Ada at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Celina 5 Lincolnview 0

The Lancers were shut out at home by Celina 5-0 on Thursday.

Lincolnview will host Bluffton on Monday.