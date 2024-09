Crestview’s Braxton Leeth runs through Delphos Jefferson tacklers during Friday night’s game against the Wildcats. After missing nearly three games due to an ankle injury, Leeth rushed for over 120 yards and two touchdowns and the Knights enjoyed a 36-0 victory. Things didn’t go as well for Van Wert, as the Cougars lost to St. Marys Memorial 49-14. Full game stories can be found on the Sports page. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent