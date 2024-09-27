Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 6

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 27.

GMC

Edgerton 39 Ayersville 7

Fairview 21 Paulding 19

Tinora 19 Antwerp 0

Wayne Trace 12 Hicksville 0

MAC

Coldwater 48 Parkway 0

Marion Local 48 Versailles 0

Minster 12 St. Henry 7

New Bremen 14 Fort Recovery 12

Anna at Delphos St. John’s (Saturday)

NWC

Bluffton 35 Lima Central Catholic 0

Columbus Grove 38 Allen East 13

Crestview 36 Delphos Jefferson 0

Fort Loramie 42 Spencerville 21

TCL

Lima Sr. 56 Toledo Woodward 0

WBL

Defiance 34 Kenton 27

Elida 17 Celina 14

Ottawa-Glandorf 26 Bath 0

St. Marys Memorial 49 Van Wert 14

Wapakoneta 28 Shawnee 0