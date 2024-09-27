Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 6
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 27.
GMC
Edgerton 39 Ayersville 7
Fairview 21 Paulding 19
Tinora 19 Antwerp 0
Wayne Trace 12 Hicksville 0
MAC
Coldwater 48 Parkway 0
Marion Local 48 Versailles 0
Minster 12 St. Henry 7
New Bremen 14 Fort Recovery 12
Anna at Delphos St. John’s (Saturday)
NWC
Bluffton 35 Lima Central Catholic 0
Columbus Grove 38 Allen East 13
Crestview 36 Delphos Jefferson 0
Fort Loramie 42 Spencerville 21
TCL
Lima Sr. 56 Toledo Woodward 0
WBL
Defiance 34 Kenton 27
Elida 17 Celina 14
Ottawa-Glandorf 26 Bath 0
St. Marys Memorial 49 Van Wert 14
Wapakoneta 28 Shawnee 0
