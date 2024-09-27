Round Up benefits charities, organizations

Submitted information

PAULDING — Members of Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative recently donated $13,300 to 12 local charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Operation Round Up program.

About 80 percent of PPEC members round up their electric bill and donate those pennies to this fund, making a huge impact in the co-op’s northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana communities.

Participating members round up their monthly electric bill to the next dollar, with the extra pennies being used to help fund charities and groups in their communities. Each quarter, the funds are dispensed to local causes that applied for funding.

The most recent donation recipients include two based in Van Wert:

Children’s Hunger Alliance: $1,000 to purchase weekend meal packs for local schools.

Crime Victim Services of Lima: $1,000 to fund their violence prevention program.

Family Healthcare of NW Ohio; $1,500 toward dental equipment for procedures.

First United Methodist Church of Van Wert; $1,500 for Operation Back to School: supplies, backpacks, and hygiene items.

Hope’s Harbor; $1,100 toward family expenses for overnight stays at the children’s hospital.

Lima Symphony Orchestra; $1,000 toward the annual Young Peoples Concert.

Miller City-New Cleveland HS HOSA; $1,000 for the International Leadership Conference costs in Texas.

Operation Clean Duds; $1,000 toward free laundry services for Paulding County

Ottoville Fire Association; $1,600 to purchase a Piercing Nozzle Kit for EV and concealed fires

Paulding County EMA; $600 to purchase Poly Tarps to use during storms.

Paulding High School History Club; $1,000 for the juniors’ and seniors’ trip to Gettysburg, Washington D.C. and Charlottesville

United Way of Putnam County; $1,000 for the Annual Back-to-School Giveaway (backpacks and supplies)

Operation Round Up was started in 2010 as a way to give back to PPEC’s communities. Groups in both Ohio and Indiana can apply.

Organizations can apply for Operation Round Up assistance by contacting Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op’s Marketing and Communications Manager, Samantha Kuhn, at skuhn@ppec.coop or visiting www.ppec.coop/operation-round. If you want to participate by rounding up your monthly bill, call PPEC’s office at 800.686.2357. The average member’s donation is about $6 per year.