Vehicles stolen in Van Wert, Delphos

VW independent staff

Van Wert and Delphos Police Departments are investigating the theft of two vehicles Friday morning – one in Van Wert, the other in Delphos, and both from gas stations.

A Toyota Corola was stolen from Tyler’s Short Stop on E. Main St. at approximately 7:50 a.m. It was recovered in the Venedocia area several hours later. At approximately 9:30 a.m. a Chevrolet Silverado was swiped from Speedway gas station on Fifth St. in Delphos. As of Friday afternoon, the truck had not been found.

In both cases, the keys had been left in the vehicles.