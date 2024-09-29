Bank to hold food drive in October

Submitted information

First Financial Bank will host a food drive in the Van Wert area from October 7-25, accepting canned food and nonperishable boxed food in specially marked bins at its financial centers in Van Wert at 1163 S. Shannon St., and in Delphos at 202 N. Main St.

After the conclusion of the food drive, First Financial associates will choose local organizations to receive the food for distribution into the surrounding community.

Last year, First Financial Bank associates and volunteers donated over 6,600 food items throughout its four states of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.