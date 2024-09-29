County receives desperately needed rain

VW independent staff

Much needed rain fell in Van Wert County and the surrounding area the previous few days.

According to Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy, between mid-last week and Sunday, between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain fell in Van Wert County, with the Dixon area receiving the highest amount. Before the rain, Van Wert County was one of many counties in a moderate drought area. It’s not yet known how the recent rain impacted that classification.

Decatur, Indiana reported received 5.0 inches of rain.