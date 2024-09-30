Floyd L. Tyas

Floyd L. Tyas, 77, of rural Van Wert, passed away on Sunday afternoon, September 29, 2024.

He was born on November 23, 1946, to Roy S. and Arlene M. (Rhoad) Tyas, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by grandparents, George and Carrie Tyas and John and Gertrude Rhoad, and brother Leroy Tyas.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carolyn D. (Rogers) Tyas; a sister, Margaret (Richard) Miller of Van Wert; two children, Jennifer (David) Daugherty of Fort Wayne, and Jason (Brooke) Tyas of rural Van Wert, and grandchildren, Noah (Nevada) Daugherty, William Tyas, Charissa Tyas, Rebecca Daugherty, Samuel Tyas, John Tyas, Xavier Tyas, Robert Tyas, Colby Tyas, and Phillip Tyas.

Floyd was first and foremost a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a lifelong farmer, a member, usher, and property chair of the former Trinity Lutheran Church in Convoy, a Union Township trustee, a member of the Scott Lions Club, and a volunteer firefighter for Scott. He enjoyed snowmobiling and was always willing to give children rides on his beloved tractors.

A memorial service for Floyd will take place at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 160 W. Sycamore St. Van Wert, at 4 p.m. Sunday, October 6, preceded by calling hours at the church from 2-3:30 p.m. Rev. William C. Haggis II will preside over the service.

Preferred memorials: St. Mark’s Lutheran or CHP Home Care and Hospice.

