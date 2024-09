Former Van Wert mayor passes away

VW independent staff

Former Van Wert Mayor Steve Gehres passed away at his home on Sunday, September 22, at the age of 76.

Gehres served one term as mayor, from 2000-2003. He also served as an assistant prosecutor for Van Wert County and was later an acting judge in Van Wert Municipal Court.

There will be no public service. A full obituary can be found on the Obituaries page.