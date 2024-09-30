Local Elks Lodge plans veterans dinner

VW independent staff/submitted information

As a way to thank veterans for all they do and have done defending our freedoms, Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will host a free spaghetti supper for all veterans of the Van Wert County area.

The supper will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, October 17, at the Elks Lodge, 1197 Elks Drive, Van Wert. It’s free to all veterans. Spouses, children and parents of veterans are welcome to attend as well. The cost for adult non-veterans is $7 and the cost for children ages 4-10 is $3.