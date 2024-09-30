NSCC has new agreement with staff

VW independent staff/submitted information

ARCHBOLD — Negotiations between Northwest State Community College (NSCC) administration and the staff bargaining unit had previously reached an impasse, and the process went to fact finding. Both parties accepted the recommendations of the fact finding arbiter and have agreed to a new agreement. The agreement is three years in length, running through June 30, 2027.

“I am thankful to the negotiation teams and the work that was put in to reach a new agreement,” NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez said. “I’m excited to move beyond negotiations and refocus efforts on our mission of improving lives and strengthening communities.”

Terms of the agreement for all qualifying staff employees are as follows:

Five percent pay increase in year one

Four percent pay increase in years two and three

The overall pay increase is 13.57 percent over three years

NSCC’s campus is located in Archbold. A satellite campus on E. Sycamore St. in Van Wert, the former Kennedy Manufacturing building, is scheduled to open for the spring, 2025 semester.