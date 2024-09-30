ODOT wants public input on upcoming safety projects

ODOT District 1 Deputy Director Chris Hughes talks about planned safety improvements. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking public input as the state agency tries to finalize plans to make a portion of U.S. 30 from the Indiana border east safer, along with the intersection of Lincoln Highway and U.S. 224, just outside the Van Wert city limits.

ODOT District 1 officials held an open house at the Convoy Community Building on Monday and several dozen people were on hand to gather more information about planned safety improvements.

Deputy Director Chris Hughes noted that traffic along U.S. 30, especially in the western portion of the county, has increased dramatically over the years.

“When U.S. 30 was first built it carried about 5,000 vehicles per day and operated pretty effectively with all of the intersections for several decades,” he stated. “In the ‘90s we saw a pretty significant spike in traffic…but the in the last decade or so we’ve seen a spike in traffic and we’ve seen it continue to grow. Currently, there’s about 18,500 vehicles per day”

He also shared data that showed between 2011-2015, one fatal crash occurred between the state line and Boroff Road. That number rose to 10 between 2016-2022.

“This is by far the worst performing stretch of highway that we have in northwest Ohio, so that’s why we’re here,” Hughes said.

He then shared ODOT plans to improve safety, including restricted crossing u-turns, also called R-cuts, at U.S. 30 and Ohio 49/Payne Rd. and U.S. 30 and Ohio 49/Convoy Heller Rd.

“If you don’t understand how this works, it forces all traffic from the side roads to make a right turn onto U.S. 30,” he explained. “If you’re making a right turn to go down U.S. 30 you’re done. If your intent is to go straight through or to make a left then you turn directly into the u-turn lane and you perform the u-turn.”

“When you’re driving through this and you’re trying to cross over U.S. 30, you only have to deal with one direction of traffic,” he added. “It spreads out the decision making for the driver and it just simplifies it.”

He noted that a similar R-cut was installed at U.S. 30 and Thayer Rd. in the Lima area and has been successful, and he added that access modifications at U.S. 30 and Dixon Cavett Road are also being studied.

The cost for those improvements is expected to be $5.8 million and construction is slated to begin in 2027.

An overpass bridge will be constructed to carry Convoy Rd. traffic over U.S. 30, which will eliminate the existing at-grade intersection and therefore enhance safety and reduce crashes. Vehicles will be redirected to nearby intersections such as Ohio 49 or U.S. 224 for access to U.S. 30. That project is expected to cost at least $8 million and construction will begin in 2028 or 2029.

The other project is the construction of a roundabout at Lincoln Highway and U.S. 224. In addition, the U.S. 224 bridge over the Chicago, Fort Wayne & Eastern Railroad will be rehabilitated, including deck replacement. Those projects will be done at the same time and will cost a total of $4.2 million. Work is scheduled to begin in 2026 or 2027.

A brief question and answer session was held and one person asked if it would help to lower the speed limit from 70 to 60 mph along some of U.S. 30. Hughes explained at the 70 mph speed limit was set by the Ohio General Assembly and would the approval of lawmakers to be lowered.

After Q&A, those in attendance had a chance to meet with project and ODOT officials to ask more questions and share concerns. Public comments will be accepted through October 30 for all of the projects by clicking here.