Stephen P. Gehres

Stephen P. Gehres passed away peacefully at home the evening of Sunday, September 22, 2024. Lois, his wife of 53 years, was by his side with the assistance of hospice.

Steve was born on August 13, 1948, to Wayne A. and Phyllis J. (Manken) Gehres in Van Wert.

Upon graduation from Van Wert High School in 1966, he immediately enlisted in the United States Navy despite being only 17 years of age. His overseas duty was at a Naval Base in Sicily, Italy, where he handled the disarming of World War II mines from the Mediterranean Sea. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he enrolled at The Ohio State University. On August 7, 1971, he married the love of his life, Lois Grabner. After graduating from Ohio State in 1973 with his bachelor’s degree, Steve next entered Ohio Northern University Petit College of Law where he earned a Juris Doctor degree in 1976.

Settling in Van Wert, Steve first served as an assistant Van Wert County prosecuting attorney and opened his private practice office on Washington St. He became a well-known criminal defense attorney and a successful plaintiffs’ attorney in civil cases. Later in his legal career, he served as an acting judge in Van Wert Municipal Court.

Most important during those years for Lois and Steve was the raising of their two children, Daniel and Laura. Together they watched hundreds of baseball and basketball games. Steve especially enjoyed his fishing trips with his kids to numerous regional lakes and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Steve had a great love of the ocean and spent many family summer vacations camping up and down the east coast. Daytime activities included visiting historical sites and museums, spending time on the beach and swimming in the ocean, and facing his inability to back the camper into its assigned space. Nights saw many epic battles of euchre and pinochle with Steve being the preferred partner due to his skill. Of course, he liked to keep the games moving as he encouraged his family to play faster.

Always interested in government affairs, Steve served one term as mayor of Van Wert, appearing on national TV news after the tornado hit Van Wert in November, 2002. His other public service included serving as a commissioner for the Van Wert County Veterans Service Commission, chairman of the Van Wert Board of Elections, and a member of the Van Wert Board of Zoning Appeals. Steve also served as Chairman of the Van Wert County Democratic Party. His love of America and its brave Veterans served him well during his tenure as Commander of Post 178 of the American Legion.

Steve loved the Ohio State Buckeyes and was a cheesehead fan of the Green Bay Packers. He hosted many peony parade viewing parties from his office on Washington St. and his home on Main St. for family and friends.

Steve’s greatest love was saved for Lois, Daniel and Laura (Stephanie) and his grandchildren, Morgan (Ryan), Jack, and Kiyler and his great grandchildren, Hailey, Mason, and Brayden. He also leaves to cherish memories of snack and belly rubs for two faithful dogs, Buddy and Little Girl.

Awaiting his arrival at the Rainbow Bridge are Prince, Cocoa, Lucky, and Stevie.

Steve is also survived by brothers, Charles (Barb) of Ave Marie, Florida, and Daniel (Virginia) of Dayton, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Steve was predeceased by parents and his brother David (Cheryl).

There will be no public service.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Steve’s memory to the Van Wert Humane Society, or EverHeart Hospice.