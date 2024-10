WANE 15 broadcast…

Fort Wayne’s WANE 15 news team was in Van Wert on Monday. Dirk Rowley (left) Taylor King (middle) and Nicholas Ferreri (right) broadcast the television station’s 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts live from outside the Brumback Library in downtown Van Wert. The special broadcast was designed to highlight the city and Van Wert County. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent