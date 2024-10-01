City announces short term street closures

Submitted information

The following street closures will take place in downtown Van Wert this month.

Van Wert Booster Club – The annual homecoming parade will be Wednesday, October 9, 2024, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of N. Jefferson St., and Sycamore St. The street closures will be N. Jefferson St., from W. Main St., to W. Third St., S. Jefferson St., from W. Main St., to Crawford St., the 100 block of W. Central Ave., the 100 and 200 block of W. Jackson St., the 100 block of W. Sycamore St. East and west traffic at the intersection of N. Jefferson St., at W. First St., and W. Second St. and east and west traffic on W. Main at Jefferson St. will be temporarily stopped by an officer while the parade units cross the intersection.

First United Methodist Church – The trunk or treat event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, October 26. The street closure will be W. Central Ave., between Jefferson St., and Washington St., along with the north row of parking spaces of the parking lot North of the Creek.

2024 Trick or Treat – The city’s trick or treat event will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, October 26. Residents who want to participate should leave their porch lights on.

Black Mark Mafia, LLC – The trunk or treat event will be on Saturday, October 26, 2024, beginning at 2-8 p.m. The street closure will be Race St. from Central Ave. to Main St.