Double dip weekend at the NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is the place to be this weekend, with two incredible performances that are sure to entertain and inspire. Whether you’re a fan of bluegrass-infused jam bands or powerful vocal harmonies, the NPAC will have you covered with an exciting back-to-back lineup.

On Friday, October 4, the stage will light up with the Yonder Mountain String Band, bringing their unique blend of progressive bluegrass, rock, and improvisational jams. Known for their energetic performances and dynamic sound, Yonder Mountain is sure to deliver a night of foot-stomping fun. With tickets starting at an affordable price, it’s the perfect way to kick off your weekend with friends and family. Tickets start at only $25 to this Grammy nominated band.

The Yonder Mountain String Band will take the NPAC stage Friday night. Photos submitted

On Saturday, October 5, the Texas Tenors will take the stage, back by popular demand and offering a powerful mix of country, classical, and Broadway hits. These Emmy Award-winning vocalists have captivated audiences around the world with their stunning harmonies and heartfelt performances. If you’re looking for a show that combines passion and talent with a touch of Southern charm, this is it. Whether you’ve seen them before or are just discovering them for the first time, you won’t want to miss out on the Texas Tenors. They are celebrating their 15-year anniversary tour, and Van Wert is honored to be a stop on this special tour. Tickets start at just $19 for an evening of music.

“”Our community is incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to experience world-class talent like the Yonder Mountain String Band and The Texas Tenors, both in one weekend,” said Quincy Thompson, Marketing Director. “Bringing in acts of this caliber not only elevates the cultural landscape of Van Wert, but also draws people from surrounding areas, boosting local businesses and showcasing what a vibrant, thriving community we have. We’re excited to offer such diverse entertainment options and invite everyone to be part of these unforgettable performances.”

The always popular Texas Tenors will perform Saturday night.

With two shows to choose from, there’s no better way to spend your weekend than at the Niswonger. Grab your tickets now and experience the magic of live entertainment at its finest – all at a price that won’t break the bank. Whether you come for the bluegrass or stay for the tenors, the Niswonger Performing Arts Center is the place to be.

Van Wert Live brings you entertainment all year long with the help of annual sponsors: Statewide Ford, Central Insurance, First Federal of Van Wert, and OhioHealth. For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, stop out to the Niswonger during box office jhours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, or call 419.238.6722. Get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.