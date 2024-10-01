Outright champions!

For the fourth time in four seasons, the Crestview Lady Knights are NWC champions. Crestview won the title outright with Tuesday’s 25-12, 25-11, 25-13 victory over Delphos Jefferson, giving the Lady Knights a perfect 7-0 conference record. It was also senior night and five Crestview seniors were honored: Kennedy Crider, Adelyn Figley, Ellie Kline, Josie Kulwicki and Nevaeh Ross. Crestview (16-4) will travel to Wapakoneta on Monday. Photo submitted