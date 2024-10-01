The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024

Outright champions!

For the fourth time in four seasons, the Crestview Lady Knights are NWC champions. Crestview won the title outright with Tuesday’s 25-12, 25-11, 25-13 victory over Delphos Jefferson, giving the Lady Knights a perfect 7-0 conference record. It was also senior night and five Crestview seniors were honored: Kennedy Crider, Adelyn Figley, Ellie Kline, Josie Kulwicki and Nevaeh Ross. Crestview (16-4) will travel to Wapakoneta on Monday. Photo submitted

