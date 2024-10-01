Preview: Cougars (1-5) at Titans (3-3)

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

If recent history is any indication, Friday night’s game between Van Wert and Ottawa-Glandorf should be a good one.

The Titans were just 1-9 last season but hung tough against the Cougars before losing 28-21. Van Wert won the 2022 matchup 31-16 in a game that was closer than the score indicated and in 2021, the Cougars escaped with a 32-27 victory. Ottawa-Glandorf handed Van Wert its only loss, 35-34. during the 2020 state championship season. Even before that, the Titans won 35-28 in overtime in 2019, and the Cougars posted a 40-34 overtime win in 2018. Van Wert won the 2017 game 19-17.

Briston Wise could top 1,000 yards rushing and passing Friday night. Photo courtesy of Monica Campbell

“Coach (Ken) Schriner always has his team prepared and they do a very good job trying to exploit perceived weaknesses, offensively or defensively,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “It is a fun game in that regard because it involves constant adjustments and finding what will work and how to put players in the best position for success. We are looking forward to a great battle and working to put our best four quarters together of the season.”

The Titans (3-3, 3-2 WBL) enter Friday’s game as arguably the most improved team in the Western Buckeye League, and the numbers seem to back it up. The three losses have come to teams with a combined record of 15-3. One of the losses was a close game, 21-16 to St. Marys Memorial. Last week, the Titans shut down the WBL’s top offensive team, Bath, 26-0, in a game that turned many heads around the league.

So far this season, defense has been the calling card for Ottawa-Glandorf. The Titans are allowing just 228 total yards per game, including 113 on the ground and 115 through the air.

“Defensively, we are very multiple, Schriner said. “Our schemes, fronts and coverages vary from week to week and even during games. Our players are connecting to the coaches and playing with more confidence and physicality.”

Offensively, the Titans are averaging 264 yards per game, with 167 of that coming via the running game. Grant Evers has accounted for 677 yards and six touchdowns on 116 carries, while quarterback Payton Kuhlman has 164 yards and three touchdowns on 40 carries. Kuhlman has completed 44-of-98 passes for 544 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. Deegan Miller has 16 receptions for 242 yards and a touchdown and Dane Duling and Ethan Metzger each have 10 receptions.

“We are a downhill running team that will pass when we see a defense overplaying or overloading the run game,” Schriner explained. “We have shown the ability to pass effectively and continue to improve in that area. Definitely not fancy, but improving.”

“We’ve worked hard to put the proper personnel into the right positions and cater our schemes to best fit our athletes,” he added. “Our players are working hard in practices and are now trusting one another and the coaches as we move forward.”

It should be noted that Schriner reached a milestone mark earlier this season, when the Titans defeated Kenton 28-7 in Week No. 4, giving the veteran coach (29 seasons) his 200th career victory. His overall record now stands at 201-119.

Van Wert (1-5, 0-5 WBL) trailed Wapakoneta 14-7 at halftime before falling 35-14 and last week, the Cougars led St. Marys Memorial 14-6 late in the second quarter but lost 49-14, with the Roughriders scoring 43 unanswered points, including 35 in the second half.

“Our focus needs to be on consistency – consistently doing our job with correct technique and great effort,” Recker stated. “At times we will do our job exactly as it needs to be done and we have success on the given play. But we have not been able to do that consistently for four quarters. We are pushing the guys this week to be consistent from the start of practice to the end of practice, from our first practice of the week to our last practice.”

Recker also lauded the effort of wide receiver Nate Gearhart.

“Nate Gearhart, a senior who played JV as a junior, worked hard all off-season in the weight room and has truly earned his starting spot at receiver,” he said. “His effort is as good as we can ask for and he is willing to do the difficult things, such as blocking on the perimeter which is all about effort and having a will to get the job done.”

Against a tough Titan defense, quarterback Briston Wise will have a chance to become the WBL’s first 1,000 yard rusher this season, and he could surpass the 1,000 yard mark passing. He enters Friday’s game with 923 yards and 11 touchdowns on 150 carries, including 200 in the first half against St. Marys Memorial, and 902 yards passing on 92-114, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His top two targets remain Micah Cowan (42-532, four touchdowns) and Keaten Welch (33-216, one touchdown).

Friday’s game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.