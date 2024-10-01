Preview: Pirates (6-0) at Knights (3-3)

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — Just call it a Saturday special in Convoy, as Crestview (3-3, 1-2 NWC) prepare to welcome in one of the state’s top teams in Division VI, Bluffton.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday night, but was pushed back one day due to a shortage of officials. Saturday’s game will kick off one hour earlier than usual, at 6 p.m.

Bluffton enters the game 6-0 (3-0 NWC) and ranked No. 4 in this week’s Associated Press Division VI poll. To say the Pirates have been dominate so far may be an understatement. Bluffton is averaging 49.5 points per game and allowing just four points per game. The offense is putting up video game-like numbers, averaging 444 yards per game, including 292 rushing, even with a continuous clock in each of the first six games.

Crestview’s defense will try to tackle Bluffton’s high powered offense. Bob Barnes photo

Running back Parker Lovell is averaging more than 10 yards per carry (49-510, seven touchdowns) and quarterback Tayte Giesige isn’t far behind (47-474, 11 touchdowns). Giesige has also completed 47-of-68 passes for 854 yards, 12 touchdowns and just one interception. Griffin Stackhouse is the leading receiver and is averaging nearly 28 yards per catch (17-443) and has scored nine touchdowns.

“We run a variety of concepts in our offense,” Bluffton head coach Jeff Richards said. “I moved away from the triple option a few years ago, however there are always going to be option principles and schemes built into whatever we do. We are much more balanced this year and spread the ball around with a number of different athletes in space.”

“Their line does a great job blocking and maintaining those blocks through the whistle,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said. “They have multiple guys who can run the ball extremely well and several very good athletes on the perimeter, but it really starts with their quarterback. He has shown that he can make big plays happen anywhere on the field whether it be with his legs or his arm. We will need to keep him in check and limit his big plays.”

As impressive as Bluffton’s numbers are, the defense has been even more dominating. The Pirates are giving up just 119 total yards per game, 60 via the rush and 59 through the air.

“A big key to our success at this point has been consistency and playing complimentary football,” Richards said. “In everything that we do, we try to make sure we are not putting ourselves in a bad position somewhere else. The offense focuses on moving the ball consistently and not turning it over. The defense focuses on limiting big plays and keeping us out of bad field position. On special teams we try to make sure that whichever unit takes the field next will have the best field position possible.”

“Bluffton is a very well coached and disciplined team and coach Richards does a great job with their schemes which allows his players to play fast and physical,” Harting said. “Their defense does a good job tackling and getting guys to the ball. They are able to get pressure while maintaining great coverage on the back end. They have only given up 24 points all season long, if we are going to be successful, we are going to have to execute our assignments every single play.”

After some early season injuries, the Knights are getting healthier by the week. Running back Braxton Leeth returned from an ankle injury sustained in Week No. 2 and tallied 113 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 12 carries against Delphos Jefferson, taking his season total to 296 yards and seven touchdowns on 37 carries.

“Having Braxton back gives our guys a moral boost for sure, he brings a toughness and confidence that is infectious to our guys,” Harting said.

After suffering a shoulder injury against Fort Loramie, Bryson Penix also returned to action last Friday, but not as a quarterback. Instead, he lined up at wide receiver and caught a pass for 10 yards while Huxley Grose made his second consecutive start at quarterback. Harting didn’t say if the if there will be a change this week.

“Huxley has done a fantastic job stepping in and playing quarterback for us,” Harting stated. “He does a great job distributing to ball to all of our receivers. The best way to describe Bryson is that he is a football player. It doesn’t matter where he plays, he just wants to play the game. At quarterback, he is a dual-threat quarterback, he can air it out, but also run the ball very efficiently.”

“Crestview is a well coached team that has played tough in every game this season,” Richards said. “They have battled through injuries and seem like they are getting healthy for the second half of the season. I’m impressed with their offensive line play, as well as how they run to the ball on defense.”

Through two games, Gross has completed 23-of-44 passes for 411 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. Prior to his injury, Penix completed 63-of-94 aerials for 782 yards six touchdowns and an interception.

As for the game being played on Saturday, the two coaches shared their thoughts.

“It’s definitely going to be different playing on Saturday,” Harting said. “It does change our normal routine, but it also gives us a little extra time to prepare and also gives our guys a little more time to recover just past the midpoint of our season.

“This is actually our second Saturday game of the season so we have experience with it,” Richards said. “It changes how we prepare some but for the most part we will stay the same with our approach.”

Bluffton won last year’s game 21-0.