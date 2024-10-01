UNOH hosting annual Fall Career Fair

The University of Northwestern Ohio’s Annual Fall Career Fair will occur on Tuesday, October 8, in the UNOH Event Center. Open to all current students and alumni, this event will connect local, regional, and national companies with nearly 3,000 potential employees from various programs. The career fair will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 1-3 p.m., providing attendees ample time to meet and network with over 70 well-known companies seeking talent across multiple industries.

This year’s career fair will feature employers looking to hire students from the following disciplines:

Automotive Technology

Diesel Technology

High-Performance Motorsports

Robotics & Automation

Agricultural Technology

HVAC/R

Hybrid/Electric Vehicle Technology

Accounting

Business

Human Resources

Marketing

Healthcare

Information Technology

“The Annual Career Fair is one of the most important events we hold at UNOH,” said Jake Hixenbaugh, Director of Career Services at UNOH. “Not only does it give students the chance to engage with companies from across the country, but it also helps our graduates secure employment in their chosen fields. Career fairs provide students with insight into the current job market and help them better understand what employers are looking for.”

UNOH offers lifetime job assistance to all graduates, and the career fair is a vital component of this ongoing support. By facilitating connections between students, alumni, and industry professionals, UNOH ensures its graduates are well-equipped to enter the workforce confidently.

Companies attending the career fair include: AIS Construction Equipment Corp., Alliance Automation, Altec Industries, Atlantic Emergency Solutions, Bane-Welker Equipment, Bergey’s Inc., Best Equipment Company, Inc., Bob & Harry’s Garage, Bobcat Enterprises Inc, Burnips Equipment, Cheeseman Transport, Continental Express Inc., CSM Companies, Inc., Dayton Freight, Dean Transportation/Dean Trailways, DNC Hydraulics, Germain Automotive Partnership, Giant Eagle, Inc., GNCO Inc., Honda, Ilmor Engineering Inc, John R. Jurgensen Companies, JX Enterprises, K & L Ready Mix, Kirk Nationalease Co., Koenig Equipment, Inc., M&K Truck Centers, Motor City Solutions, Nextran Truck Centers, Nuss Truck & Equipment, Ohio Department of Transportation, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., Patterson-UTI Energy, Penske Truck Leasing, Perry ProTech, Procter & Gamble, ProLift Toyota Material Handling, Redline Equipment, Reefer Peterbilt, Reineke Family Dealerships Inc, Rohrs Farms, Roush Industries, Rush Enterprises, Schneider, Scott Equity Exchange, SORTA/Metro, Taylor Automotive, TLG Peterbilt, Transource Inc., Transportation Research Center, Tri-County International Trucks, Inc., Truland Equipment, LLC, Utility Supply and Construction, West Side Tractor Sales, Whiteford Kenworth, a Division of Lower Great Lakes Kenworth, Inc., and more.