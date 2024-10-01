Van Wert Police blotter 9/22-9/29/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, September 22 – arrested Jeremy Broshears for domestic violence and strangulation. The arrest was made in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Sunday, September 22 – a duty to maintain junk/rubbish incident is under investigation in the 900 block of Allingham St.

Monday, September 23 – a burglary report was taken in the 200 block of Darwin St.

Monday, September 23 – a fraud report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Monday, September 23 – domestic violence was reported in the 300 block of W. Crawford St.

Monday, September 23 – a fight occurred in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Tuesday, September 24 – three theft reports were taken in the 200 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Tuesday, September 24 – an assault was reported in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Tuesday, September 24 – arrested Clarisa Jones for a probation violation while in the 100 block of W. Central Ave.

Tuesday, September 24 – arrested David Bashore for assault in connection with an incident in the 600 block of N. Race St.

Tuesday, September 24 – took a report for disorderly conduct in the 700 block of S. Shannon St.

Wednesday, September 25 – a traffic violation was reported in the 200 block of N. Franklin St.

Wednesday, September 25 – a report was taken after a welfare check was conducted in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, September 25 – an assault was reported in the 10000 block of Ohio 118.

Wednesday, September 25 – a city ordinance violation was taken in the 200 block of N. Walnut St.

Thursday, September 26 – a public indecency incident was reported in the 100 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, September 26 – two junk motor vehicles were towed from the 600 block of Liberty St. due to Van Wert city ordinance violations.

Thursday, September 26 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 400 block of S. Shannon St.

Friday, September 27 – a theft was reported in the 200 block of W. Crawford St.

Friday, September 27 – an incident of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of E. Main St.

Friday, September 27 – arrested Ronald McCann for physical control of a motor vehicle, using weapons while intoxicated and open container near S. Jefferson St. and South Ave.

Saturday, September 28 – a traffic citation was issued in the 1100 block of S. Washington St.

Saturday, September 28 – an assault report was taken in the 200 block of E. Sycamore St.

Sunday, September 29 – a report of telephone harassment was taken in the 800 block of N. Washington St.