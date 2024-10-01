Volunteers help make Vantage Day of Caring a success

Vantage students were among the many volunteers who helped with the Vantage Day of Caring. Photos provided by Vantage Career Center

VW independent staff/submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County and Vantage Career Center held its 26th annual Day of Caring events this past weekend. This annual event helps replenish food and blood supplies within our community.

Friday morning, the food drive collected over 12 pallets worth of food. All donations will be split between the three local food pantries: Salvation Army, Trinity Friend Church, and Van Wert Co-Operative Ministries. The blood drive collected 144 units to replenish local blood bank supplies. Every unit collected saves three lives. Local Girl Scout Troops donated cookies for the blood donors.

As part of the Vantage Day of Caring, local schools held various food drive events and different challenges between classrooms. The United Way thanked Vantage Career Center for the use of their facility, staff and students for their work helping sort the food drive items, and United Way board members, and many employees from First Financial Bank, Harting Farms, Shultz, Huber & Associates, Flagstar Bank, Alliance Automation, and food pantry volunteers that helped throughout the weekend. Wild Willy’s donated pizza and Walmart for donated donuts for the volunteers.

Next was the “Stuff the Truck” event at Walmart and Chief Supermarket with help from many volunteers, including Vantage Career Center criminal justice students, Vantage Career Center Early Childhood students, Van Wert County CERT, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department, United Way board and committee members and others. Greve Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram for lent the truck.

A mobile food distribution event occurred at Trinity Friends Church on Saturday morning with food provided by West Ohio Food Bank. The United Way thanked Danfoss and OhioHealth employees, Karla’s Kupboard and other volunteers that helped with the event.

Other major sponsors for the event were Baker McClure Law & Title, Braun Industries, Central Insurance, Citizens National Bank, Edward Jones, First Federal of Van Wert, First Financial Bank, Flagstar Bank, Greenway Bank, Key-Ads, Laudicks Jewelry LLC, Lee Kinstle Sales & Service, Lee’s Ace Hardware, Millwork Brands Inc., OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, Red Oak- Amber Davis Realtor, Shultz, Huber & Associates, Speed Pro Machine, Statewide Ford, Superior Credit Union, Tenneco, the Marsh Foundation, Tisha Fast State Farm, Van Wert Service Club, Vancrest of Van Wert, and Walmart.

“Each year during Day of Caring I am reminded how generous and caring the Van Wert community is and how blessed I am to be a part of it,” said Anne Dunn, 2024 United Way Day of Caring Chair. “Thank you to everyone who sponsored, donated financially, donated food items, or gave of your time to make this year’s event a success. Together, we are feeding families that are struggling to make ends meet.”

2025’s Vantage Day of Caring will be under the direction of Paula Stabler. To find out how you can impact your community contact the United Way of Van Wert County at 419.238.6689, email director@uwvwco.org, or visit www.unitedwayvanwert.org.