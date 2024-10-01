VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/30/2024

Monday September 30, 2024

2:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a water main break.

8:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a possible injured dog along the road.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the Convoy IOOF Cemetery in Tully Township.

11:46 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who had fallen.

12:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Christopher Crossing in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

3:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of harassment.

4:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

4:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a possible fire near the roadway. No fire was located.

5:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of being attacked by a loose dog.

5:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township to check the welfare of three dogs.

5:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Decatur Road to standby as a peace officer while property was retrieved.

7:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a complaint of a semi truck driving in a construction zone.

9:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a dog, no injuries were reported.