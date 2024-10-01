VWCT seeking many cast members

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Civic Theatre is seeking talented actors of all ages to be part of the upcoming production of A Christmas Carol by John Jakes. This heartwarming adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale will feature a unique twist, with Dickens himself narrating the story and sharing personal insights.

Audition details:

When: Sunday and Monday, October 13-14, 7 p.m.

Where: Van Wert Civic Theatre, 118 S. Race St., Van Wert

The Van Wert Civic Theatre looking for a large cast to bring this beloved story to life. Roles are available for all ages and experience levels, and seasoned performers and newcomers are encouraged to audition. No experience is necessary, just a passion for storytelling and a love for the holiday season.

For more information please contact the VWCT at 419.238.9689.