2024 Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 7

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

For those of you who sat outside in the wind and rain last Friday night – I salute you. You’re all troopers. Fortunately, conditions will be much better this Friday night. This week’s slate features a pair of Saturday games, both in the Northwest Conference. It also features what should be at least three interesting Western Buckeye League games and a couple of competitive Green Meadows Conference games.

Last week I managed to go 17-2, which takes my record over the last three weeks to 52-5. My overall season record is 107-29 (78.6 percent), so I’m creeping toward the benchmark goal of at least 80 percent. As I’ve said before, weeks 2-3 were a disaster and it’s been a slow climb back. 19 area games are on tap this week.

Games of the Week

Bath (4-2) at Celina (4-2)

Both teams are coming off upset losses. Celina was stunned by Elida 17-14 and Bath lost 26-0 to Ottawa-Glandorf. I’m not totally shocked that O-G beat the Wildcats but I’m surprised how they did it. For all intents and purposes, Celina (3-2 WBL) is out of the league race while Bath (4-1 WBL) controls its own destiny. If the Wildcats win out, they’ll do no worse than share the league title, but here’s the problem – Bath plays Celina, Defiance, Wapakoneta and St. Marys Memorial to close out the regular season. If you’re keeping track at home, those four teams currently have a combined record of 18-6. But the focus is on this week’s game. Both teams are looking for a bounce back win and while it should be a good game, I think the Bulldogs will get it on their home field.

The pick: Celina

Edgerton (4-2) at Paulding (5-1)

Paulding is coming off a controversial 21-19 loss to Fairview, the first loss of the year for the Panthers. Paulding still controls its own destiny in the GMC and can clinch at least a title share by winning out, but it won’t be easy. I don’t think this game will be an easy one. This game has the potential to be a high-scoring one and while I think Edgerton has a chance, I like Paulding to bounce back in this one.

The pick: Paulding

St. Marys Memorial (4-2) at Shawnee (2-4)

I’m not sure why but I can’t shake the feeling this will be a relatively close game. Yes, after a 2-0 start Shawnee has dropped four straight but those losses came to Bath, Celina, Defiance and Wapakoneta (combined 18-6 record). Meanwhile St. Marys has put together back-to-back wins and was a dominating team in the second half of last Friday’s game against Van Wert. I do like the Roughriders in this one but again, this has the potential to be a very competitive game.

The pick: St. Marys Memorial

Bluffton (6-0) at Crestview (3-3) (Saturday)

With all due respect to other teams, this by far will be the most daunting task of the year for Crestview. No one has even come close to Bluffton (No. 4, Division VI) this season. The Pirates basically average 50 points per game and have held all opponents to a combined 24 points. No one has scored more than a touchdown on Bluffton in any game this year. The Knights have done some good things this year and some younger players have stepped in for injured players and have done well. Crestview is getting healthier but I have to pick the Pirates here. Things certainly don’t get any easier for Crestview, as No. 2 Columbus Grove comes to town for next Friday’s home finale.

The pick: Bluffton

Van Wert (1-5) at Ottawa-Glandorf (3-3)

I’ll state the obvious here – if the Cougars can play four full quarters of football, they’ll be fine. Van Wert been very competitive in the first half of the previous two games, but the wheels came off the wagon in the second half of those games. Meanwhile, Ottawa-Glandorf seems to be gathering steam. Veteran head coach Ken Schriner himself said his team isn’t flashy but this Titan team is getting better by the week. Throw in the recent history between these two teams and it has a real chance to be close. I can feel a Van Wert upset, but call it homefield advantage – I’m giving a slight edge to the Titans.

The pick: Ottawa-Glandorf

Best of the Rest

GMC

Hicksville at Ayersville: Hicksville

Fairview at Antwerp: Fairview

Tinora at Wayne Trace: Tinora

MAC

Anna at Versailles: Versailles

Coldwater at Delphos St. John’s: Coldwater

Fort Recovery at Marion Local: Marion Local

Minster at New Bremen: Minster

St. Henry at Parkway: St. Henry

NWC

Allen East at Spencerville: Allen East

Delphos Jefferson at Lima Central Catholic (Saturday): Lima CC

Fort Loramie at Columbus Grove: Columbus Grove

TCL

Toledo Rogers at Lima Sr: Lima Sr.

WBL

Elida at Defiance: Defiance

Wapakoneta at Kenton: Wapakoneta