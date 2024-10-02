Joan O. (Wortman) Poling

Joan O. (Wortman) Poling, 86, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 1, 2024, at Hearth and Home of Van Wert.

She was born April 13, 1938, in Van Wert, to Chester and Mary (Davies) Wortman. On August 24, 1957, she married Larry L. Poling.

Joan retired as a teacher’s aid from Lincolnview Local Schools. While at Lincolnview, she started the after school latchkey program. She was a member of the Former Bethel United Methodist church, in Van Wert. Joan enjoyed gardening, reading and singing in the Sweet Adeline Chorus.

Her family is where she found most enjoyment. Keeping up with her grandchildren and taking great care of everyone was her purpose. Family above everything else.

She is survived by her children, Michael D. (Berneil) Poling of Delphos, Nan K. Smith of Van Wert and Jeffery S. Poling of Van Wert; her grandchildren, Nikki (Aaron) Gray, Joel Smith, Mary Smith and Abby (Sam) Wildman, and four great-grandchildren.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Larry; sisters, Judy Stemen and Gail Wortman, and son-in-law, Jerry Smith.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2024, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Greg Wack, officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to services, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: the Lincolnview Latchkey program.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.