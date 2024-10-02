Karen L. (Reed) Duncan

Karen L. (Reed) Duncan, 85, of rural Ohio City, passed away early Wednesday morning, October 2, 2024, at the Van Wert Manor.

She was born April 6, 1939, in Decatur, Indiana, to Kenneth and Margaret (Hebble) Reed, who both preceded her in death. She married William L. Duncan, who survives.

Karen was a 1957 graduate of Adams Central High School. She retired after 14 years as the clerk for the Crestview Local Schools treasurer. She had also worked at First National Bank in Convoy, at Sears and Roebuck in Van Wert, the Fort Wayne Postal Service and sewed for Vera Bradley in Convoy.

Karen was a member of the Psi Xiota Xi sorority, the Delphos Eagles and St. John United Methodist Church in Sebring, Florida, where she and Bill wintered for 20 years. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, attending craft shows and, most importantly, spending time with her kids and grandkids.

In addition to her husband Bill, Karen is survived by her three sons, Kevin (Kathy) Duncan of New Bremen, Jeff (Renee’ Bombka) Duncan of Ohio City and Brian (Sunday) Duncan of Convoy; two sisters, Pat Parrish and Kristine Smitley, both of Decatur; her grandchildren, Mike Duncan, Amanda Phipps, Nick Duncan, Cody Duncan, Anne Marie Duncan, Quincy Ballweg, Greg Ballweg, Brandon Balweg, Dani’elle Rockey, Jordanne Clyde, D’erin Landis, Kortnie Elkins, J.T. Howard, Brandon Howard and Kimmi Howard, and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Norene Reef; a brother, Kenneth Reed, and a daughter-in-law, Deb Duncan.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, October 7, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert with Pastor Steve Drake, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, October 6, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.