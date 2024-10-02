L’view schedules Veterans Day program

VW independent staff/submitted information

Lincolnview’s annual Veterans Day program will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 8, in the Lincolnview High School. This will be the 12th year Lincolniview has honored veterans either through an in-person program, a card shower (during COVID-19), or gift card dinner event.

Officials from Honor Flight Northeast Indiana will be the keynote speakers.

“We are looking forward to having our students, staff, and veterans learn more about their amazing organization and mission to celebrate our veterans,” event organizer Stephanie Renner.

Informational forms will be sent home with students and are due back to Renner no later than November 4.