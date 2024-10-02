New county logo
Van Wert County has a new logo. It was designed by local resident Ty Coil and will be used on all official corrospondence, Van Wert County’s website, etc.
POSTED: 10/02/24 at 9:05 pm. FILED UNDER: News
