OSHP shares pedestrian safety tips

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding both pedestrians and motorists that safety is a shared responsibility.

Since 2019, there have been 13,834 pedestrian-related crashes on Ohio’s roadways. Of those, 857 were fatal crashes resulting in the deaths of 862 pedestrians.

During this time, approximately 44 percent of pedestrians killed in motor vehicle crashes were suspected of being impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. Pedestrians were at fault in one-third of pedestrian-related crashes, and at fault in 53 percent of fatal pedestrian-related crashes.

Pedestrians should always use a sidewalk when it is provided. It is unlawful for pedestrians to walk along and upon the adjacent roadway if a sidewalk is available. Where no sidewalk or shoulder exists, pedestrians may walk as close as practicable to an outside edge of the road, facing oncoming traffic.

“As a driver, one of your key responsibilities is to stay aware of your surroundings,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Always remain alert, avoid distractions and lookout for pedestrians to ensure everyone’s safety on the road.”

Pedestrians and motorists can follow these tips to increase pedestrian safety:

Do not be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the roadway.

Pedestrians should wear bright or reflective clothing, especially at night.

Pedestrians should cross where motorists expect them to, follow pedestrian signs and signals, and never assume a driver can see them.

Motorists are required to yield to pedestrians in a marked crosswalk and in unmarked crosswalks at intersections.

Motorists can use bright headlights when legally able to illuminate the roadway and possibly spot a pedestrian walking near the roadway.

Motorists should slow down and drive cautiously in residential areas.

A statistical map containing pedestrian-related crash information can be found here.