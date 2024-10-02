Prep volleyball, soccer roundup

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Bluffton 3 Lincolnview 2

Bluffton rallied for a five-set victory over Lincolnview, winning 25-22, 23-25, 18-25, 28-26, 15-10 on Tuesday.

Emma Bowersock led the Lancers with 17 kills, while Brooklyn Byrne and Ila Hughes and Kara Suever 10. Ashlyn Price finished with 48 assists and Allie Miller finished with 33 digs. Madelyn Berryman added 16 digs and Price and Beth Hughes added 14 each.

Lincolnview (12-5, 3-2 NWC) will travel to Allen East tonight.

Shawnee 3 Van Wert 0

LIMA — Shawnee defeated Van Wert 25-8, 25-17, 25-7 on Tuesday.

Bella Wise had five kills for the Cougars, while Amaya Dowdy had nine digs. Brissia Ickes had nine assists.

Van Wert will host Kenton today.

Soccer

Kenton 13 Van Wert 0

On Tuesday, Kenton shut out Van Wert 13-0 in Western Buckeye League girls soccer action.

The Cougars will host Fort Jennings at 11 a.m. Saturday.

New Haven 4 Crestview 0

CONVOY — The Lady Knights were blanked 4-0 by New Haven on Tuesday.

Crestview (2-12) will host Wapakoneta today.