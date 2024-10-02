Recreational pot sales top $76M in less than 2 months

This dispensary in Delphos is Van Wert County’s first and only dual-use facility. VW independent file photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Sales of legal recreational marijuana topped $76.2 million in the first 50 days.

The latest figures supplied by the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Cannabis Control show as of September 21, the state’s recreational marijuana sales totalled $76,280,490. Ohio has a 10 percent tax at the point of sales for every non-medical marijuana transaction.

57 percent of Ohioans voted to legalize marijuana last November through the passage of Issue 2, which also legalized home grow for Ohioans 21 and older with a maximum of six plants per person and 12 plants per residence.

There have been 8,813 pounds of plant materials sold and 1,187,395 units of manufactured products, according to the Division of Cannabis Control.

There are currently124 dual-use marijuana dispensaries in Ohio, meaning they can sell both medical and non-medical marijuana, according to the division. As expected, the state’s metropolitan areas have the most Columbus has 13 dual-use marijuana dispensaries, Cincinnati has 10, Dayton has six and Cleveland has five.

According to Ohio State University’s Moritz College of Law, Ohio has more than 100 local moratoriums prohibiting adult-use cannabis business. Van Wert is one of those municipalities. Medical marijuana sales are now permitted in Van Wert, but Van Wert County Council voted earlier this year to ban recreational dispensaries in the city limits. So far, no medical marijuana dispensaaaaries have opened in the city.

There is a dual-use dispenary on the Van Wert County side of Delphos. Allen County has one dual-use dispensary and there are no dispensaries in Paulding or Mercer counties.