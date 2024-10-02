Terry Lynne Dunn

Terry Lynne Dunn, age 69, of Van Wert, went to be with her Savior on September 28, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Terry was born on June 9, 1955, in Van Wert, to Ervin and Beatrice (Carter) Dunn, who both preceded her in death.

A dedicated sister, loving aunt and friend to many, Terry was generous, loyal, and brave. She loved the beach, reading books, sports cars, classic rock, card nights with family and spending time with her family and friends.

She worked as a central processing technician at Van Wert County Hospital, retiring in 2020, with over 15 years of service.

Terry is survived by her sister, Cathy Dunn; 15 nieces and nephews; several great and great-great-nieces and nephews and a wonderful group of cherished friends. She will be forever missed.

In addition to her parents, Terry was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert, Larry and Carl Dunn, Richard Caldwell and Bonnie Gillespie.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 4, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert. Family will receive friends prior to the service from 12-2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations made to the family would be greatly appreciated to help with unexpected expenses.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.