VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/1/2024

Tuesday October 1, 2024

12:02 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

2:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to standby as peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

6:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of harassment.

7:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gordon Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:07 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was having stroke symptoms.

9:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a deceased dog that was found.

9:34 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

10:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of an attempted breaking and entering.

12:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Pleasant Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

12:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Ridge Township for a report of a large amount of grass in the roadway.

2:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

3:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a loose dog.

4:25 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 81 in York Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

4:33 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

4:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for an odor complaint created from open burning.

5:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject reported to be in mental distress.

5:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a complaint of a vehicle trying to stop other vehicles, possibly trying to impersonate law enforcement.

6:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

6:55 p.m. – Deputies met with a resident wanting to turn over a stray dog that was found in an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township.

10:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of activity and noise at a construction site.

11:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Grill Road in Pleasant Township for a report of an open door.