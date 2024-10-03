Eggerss blends traditional, contemporary

VW independent staff/submitted information

From the beginning of planning and construction, the project to preserve Eggerss was just that – restore the stadium as close to the original design as possible, but it has evolved into much more than that. Preserving the concrete stadium was of paramount importance. But equally important have been the new features that add significant value to the complex. Safety handrails, the landing view area, an elevator and new restrooms are just a few of the examples.

Trevor Webster is pictured with his wife Whitney. Photo submitted

One such addition that will bring the stadium into the contemporary category will be the plaza terrace. The new addition, slated for Phase IV, will include a mix of low and high-top table and chairs, a turf base, and an overall relaxed vibe.

“The plaza area is meant to be a gathering place before, during, and after any event hosted at Eggerss,” said John White, Legacy Campaign Chair. “This will fill a void providing a dedicated space to just hang out.”

The plaza will be located directly to the west of the new band bleachers in the expanded south end space. It is one of the legacy naming opportunities with Trevor and Whitney Webster donating toward this feature and earning naming rights.

“We love Eggerss Stadium,” said Trevor, a 2005 Van Wert High School graduate. “Having played there as a Cougar makes it exceptionally special to us and to so many others. It is great to contribute to a project that is incredibly important to all those who have supported our family in our youth and now in adulthood.”

When they first heard about the legacy program, the Websters jumped at the chance to be part of Cougar history.

“We are excited to know we are helping to create something that will last for generations,” Whitney said.

“The plaza represents another piece of a complex that will become 21st century Eggerss Stadium,” White said.

Opportunities are still available including naming and the paver program. To see a complete list of naming rights, click here. To access the paver program form, click here.

For additional information, contact John White at 419.203.1217.