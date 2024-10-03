Sports briefs: volleyball, golf, tennis

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Allen East 0

HARROD — Lincolnview improved to 13-5 (4-2 NWC) with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-14 victory over Allen East on Thursday.

The Lancers will host New Knoxville on Monday.

Golf

Dealey competes at D-III district

BOWLING GREEN — Crestview’s Mathew Dealey saw his season come to an end in the Division III districts at Stone Ridge Golf Club on Thursday. Dealey finished 11th overall with a 78.

Tennis

Burenga advances to sectional semifinals

LIMA — Van Wert’s Mandy Burenga won three times on Thursday to advance to Saturday’s Division II sectional semifinals at UNOH.

All three victory came by 6-0, 6-0 scores, as Burenga cruised by Jazlyn Sheets of Ayersville, Celina’s Taryn Willrath and Kenton’s Amanda Van Horn. She’ll face Elida’s Emma Stauffer in the semifinals.