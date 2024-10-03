VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/2/2024

Wednesday October 2, 2024

2:55 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who passed out.

4:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a person driving the wrong direction.

6:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

7:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash. A 2024 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Darryl Carrington of Georgia was stopped on U.S. 224 off the right side of the roadway and started to make a U-turn at the intersection of Dull Robinson Road. A 2018 Honda Odyssey driven by Larissa Anderson of Pleasant Township was starting to go around the rig and was struck in the passenger side rear. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene. ODOT assisted with roadway debris clean up.

7:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:54 a.m. – Deputies assisted a resident stranded in the City of Van Wert to their residence in Pleasant Township.

10:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in the City of Delphos for a report of an abandoned dog at the property.

11:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a report of a loose dog.

12:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of two loose dogs.

1:24 p.m. – Deputies spoke with residents from Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of fraud.

1:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for a report of breaking and entering to an outbuilding. 4:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in the City of Delphos on a complaint of a stray dog.

6:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

7:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of reckless driving.

7:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:10 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having chest pain.

8:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a subject on a lawnmower in the roadway.

10:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

11:48 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject possibly having cardiac problems.