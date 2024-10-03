VWFD has substantial new acquisition

By Chief Jon Jones

The Van Wert Fire Department has made a significant investment in upgrading its emergency response capabilities by acquiring two new Stryker Power-PRO 2 cots, replacing the aging models from 2006 and 2007.

This upgrade, valued at $72,418.14, was made possible with substantial financial assistance. The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation contributed $40,000, while nearly $26,000 was secured through opioid grant funds, leaving the City of Van Wert responsible for just over $6,000 of the total cost. This strategic use of grant funding has allowed the department to modernize its equipment while minimizing the financial burden on the city.

The Power-PRO 2 stretchers represent a leap forward in both safety and operational efficiency, crucial for the department’s daily work. These stretchers are essential tools in delivering emergency medical services, not only to the local community but also to those passing through or visiting the Van Wert area. Used on a daily basis, the cots are a mainstay of EMS care, and their improved design makes a tangible difference in how first responders handle medical emergencies.

One of the key features of the Power-PRO 2 is its ability to adjust the foot section by three inches, helping paramedics navigate through tight spaces with greater ease. The stretcher can also be adjusted to the optimal transport height with the simple push of a button, allowing for quicker, more efficient patient handling. These advanced ergonomics significantly reduces the physical strain on paramedics, particularly during manual lifting, loading, and unloading, which are among the most physically demanding tasks in EMS work. The cot’s smarter hydraulic system, equipped with load-sensing capabilities, further enhances safety by enabling true, unassisted lifts at the correct height.

Pictured from left to right with a new Stryker Power-PRO 2 cot are Lt. Zach Merkle, firefighter Trevor Spridgeon and firefighter Cam Miller. Photo submitted

In addition to its ergonomic benefits, the Power-PRO 2 prioritizes safety for both patients and paramedics. The built-in bumper detection system helps reduce the risk of injury and equipment damage, a critical feature in high-pressure environments.

Furthermore, the stretcher is equipped with powerful LED lights and reflectors, making it highly visible in low-light or nighttime conditions, ensuring both the stretcher and the emergency response team are easily seen. These features, combined with a new lithium-ion battery that extends operational time and a charge indicator that simplifies battery management, ensure that the cots are always ready for action when needed.

Overall, this upgrade is not just about replacing old equipment but about enhancing the department’s ability to provide the best possible care in emergency situations. The new cots improve efficiency, reduce the risk of injury to first responders, and ensure that VWFD remains at the forefront of safety and technology.

This thoughtful, grant-funded investment highlights the department’s commitment to serving the community while protecting the health and well-being of its first responders, making it a win for both the department and the city.

Editor’s note: Jon Jones is Chief of the Van Wert Fire Department