Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 7
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 4.
GMC
Ayersville 21 Hicksville 20
Edgerton 38 Paulding 26
Fairview 42 Fairview 14
Tinora 3 Wayne Trace 0 (OT)
MAC
Anna 13 Versailles 7
Coldwater 52 Delphos St. John’s 7
Marion Local 62 Fort Recovery 0
Minster 48 New Bremen 14
St. Henry 48 Parkway 13
NWC
Columbus Grove 50 Fort Loramie 20
Spencerville 23 Allen East 20
Bluffton at Crestview (Saturday)
Delphos Jefferson at Lima Central Catholic (Saturday)
TCL
Lima Sr. 37 Toledo Rogers 6
WBL
Celina 36 Bath 35
Defiance 35 Elida 0
St. Marys Memorial 42 Shawnee 0
Van Wert 35 Ottawa-Glandorf 34 (OT)
Wapakoneta 42 Kenton 21
