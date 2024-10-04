Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 7

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 4.

GMC

Ayersville 21 Hicksville 20

Edgerton 38 Paulding 26

Fairview 42 Fairview 14

Tinora 3 Wayne Trace 0 (OT)

MAC

Anna 13 Versailles 7

Coldwater 52 Delphos St. John’s 7

Marion Local 62 Fort Recovery 0

Minster 48 New Bremen 14

St. Henry 48 Parkway 13

NWC

Columbus Grove 50 Fort Loramie 20

Spencerville 23 Allen East 20

Bluffton at Crestview (Saturday)

Delphos Jefferson at Lima Central Catholic (Saturday)

TCL

Lima Sr. 37 Toledo Rogers 6

WBL

Celina 36 Bath 35

Defiance 35 Elida 0

St. Marys Memorial 42 Shawnee 0

Van Wert 35 Ottawa-Glandorf 34 (OT)

Wapakoneta 42 Kenton 21