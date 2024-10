Friday morning crash…

One person was taken to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital after a Friday morning crash in the 1100 block of E. Ervin Rd. A call came in at approximately 6:20 a.m. this morning, after a van rear-ended a recycling truck. Van Wert Police and the Van Wert Fire Department were on the scene within minutes. The driver of the van was taken by ambulance to the hospital with unknown injuries. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer