VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/3/2024
Thursday October 3, 2024
2:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to check the welfare of a subject walking along the road.
3:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a report of a stray dog in the area.
4:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Cooper Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.
9:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.
10:08 a.m. – Deputes responded to an area of Race Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.
12:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to ana rea of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.
1:16 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Riley Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject with chest pain.
1:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Frothingham Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.
1:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a report of two males walking in the roadway.
2:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Crestwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a small juvenile with no supervision.
2:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog in the roadway.
3:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S.127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a possible motor vehicle crash.
4:04 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a report of a car fire on Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point.
5:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
5:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a report of an abandoned dog.
6:34 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who had fallen.
6:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist with a juvenile reported as being unruly.
6:58 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a residence from Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a complaint of harassment.
7:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sherman Street in the Village of Scott to make contact with a resident for Hodgenville Police.
11:49 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
POSTED: 10/04/24 at 7:17 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement