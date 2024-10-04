VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/3/2024

Thursday October 3, 2024

2:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to check the welfare of a subject walking along the road.

3:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a report of a stray dog in the area.

4:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Cooper Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

9:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

10:08 a.m. – Deputes responded to an area of Race Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

12:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to ana rea of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

1:16 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Riley Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject with chest pain.

1:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Frothingham Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

1:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a report of two males walking in the roadway.

2:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Crestwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a small juvenile with no supervision.

2:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog in the roadway.

3:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S.127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a possible motor vehicle crash.

4:04 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a report of a car fire on Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point.

5:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a report of an abandoned dog.

6:34 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who had fallen.

6:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist with a juvenile reported as being unruly.

6:58 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a residence from Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a complaint of harassment.

7:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sherman Street in the Village of Scott to make contact with a resident for Hodgenville Police.

11:49 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.