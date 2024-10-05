Central retirees meet…

Central Insurance retirees met on September 25 at Pizza Hut in Van Wert with the following in attendance: Terry Knebel, Chuck White, Dewaine Johnson, Annette Hirschy, Dorothy Helmke, Vickie Ingman, Marilyn Gruss, Karen Morris, Sharon Baer, Paula Giessler-Scott (Retiree of the Month), Vivian Langhals, Sue Karst, Barb Brinkman, Rhonda Altman, Deb Boroff, Ruth Ricker, Linda Holden, Kathryn Herman, Val Sluterbeck, Kay Sluterbeck, Grace Haselman, Lori Klingler, and Phil Steinen. Each person enjoyed lunch and the group caught up on happenings since the last meeting, valuing everyone’s company. The next luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, All retired employees of Central Insurance are invited to meet monthly at Pizza Hut, 735 W Ervin Rd in Van Wert, for lunch and conversation. Photo submitted