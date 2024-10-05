Featured speaker…

Christina Martin, administrator of the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, was a featured speaker at the inaugural Fall Land Bank Summit held on October 3, in Mount Vernon. Martin shared her insights on the impacts of the Van Wert County Land Bank, focusing on both residential and commercial economic development. Attendees of the summit had the opportunity to learn about board of director roles, administrative solutions, and best practices in land bank operations. The event was hosted by the Ohio Land Bank Association in partnership with the Knox County Land Bank. Martin has a proven track record in land bank administration and the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation has successfully implemented various initiatives to address vacant and blighted properties, contributing to a more vibrant and sustainable community. Photo submitted