FFA group works with younger students

By Emily Lichtle

Not Just Cows and Plows had another successful day on Thursday, September 26. The seniors and juniors of the Crestview FFA spent the day working with fourth graders from Van Wert with an amazing program run by the Van Wert County Water and Soil Conservation District. The youngsters spent the day listening to eight different speakers.

Members of Not Just Cows and Plows enjoyed a recent day with younger students. Photo submitted

Kady Fuhrmann from Resources Water demonstrated the different pollution ending up in Lake Erie. Cooper Farms brought a speaker to talk about marketing and safety for all different foods. Shawn Gerdeman showed the historical development of farm equipment and the progression of agricultural tools. Seth Owen from the Water and Soil Conservation District got to show drone technology. Students were amazed by how drones can help agriculture so much. Truland Machinery sent two representatives to speak about a John Deer combine, its functions, and harvesting. Macala Krites brought all the education over crops for the students to learn.

The fourth graders had the joy of feeding goats and learning livestock reproduction from Danielle Kundert. The OSU extension office had Curtis Young and Rachel Hovermen speak about soil. They brought different types of soil and models to show negative and positive charges of soil.

Not Just Cows and Plows had 23 members working at the stations, headquarters, runners, and photographers!.To finish out the day, the FFA members stayed to help pick up all the buildings that were donated for the day.