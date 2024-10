Memorial service set for Young

VW independent staff

The Van Wert County Bar Association will hold a memorial service for longtime attorney Robert C. Young, who passed away September 8 at the age of 86. Young spent over 60 years in the legal profession.

The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 28, in the Van Wert County Common Pleas courtroom on the third floor of the Van Wert County Courthouse.