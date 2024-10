Big hit…

Crestview’s Isaiah Barton (1) separates Bluffton’s Noah Bricker (0) from the ball during Saturday’s football game between the two NWC teams. Unfortunately for the Knights, No. 4 Bluffton proved to be too much to handle as the Pirates went on to post a 42-0 victory. A full game story can be found on the sports page. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent