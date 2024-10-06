Chamber plans new women’s event

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce will host its inaugural “EmpowHER Hour” women’s event later this month.

The featured speaker will be Susan Burchfield LLC, Independent Counselor is a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor, Supervisor. She is also a certified mediator and co-founder of the Assisting Our Kids (AOK) parent education program. Ms. Burchfield has worked with individuals, couples and families for over 30 years. Her areas of expertise include individual, marital and family therapy, group facilitation, consultations, mediation, training, supervision and diagnosis and treatment of mental and emotional disorders.

“We would like to invite area professionals in our community to be part of a special event hosted by the Chamber, dedicated to fostering connections among women,” event organizer Madison Bronson said. “We’ve created this event for women to network with fellow entrepreneurs, share their stories, and celebrate each other’s achievements. Together, we can empower one another to reach new heights and create a supportive environment for growth and success.”

“We are thankful to the Empowerment level sponsor Superior Credit Union, Inspirational level sponsor Schrader Realty and Connectivity level sponsors the YWCA of Van Wert County, and Schrader Realty for their commitment to make this event a success,” she added.

The event will be held at Willow Bend Country Club from 8-9:30 a.m. Wednesday October 23. The cost is $25 per person and includes breakfast and registration. To register, click here. Anyone with questions should call the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce Office at 419.238.4390.