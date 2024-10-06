Couple from Convoy injured in crash

VW independent staff/submitted information

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a weekend crash in Williams that injured a Convoy couple.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:12 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 127 and County Road I.50 in Jefferson Township. Sommer Wolford, 46, of Convoy, was driving a 2023 Hyundai Tucson south on U.S. 127 with a passenger, Tracy Wolford, 53, also of Convoy. Jacee Altaffer,18, of Montpelier, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu east on County Road I.50. but failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection and was struck by Wolford. Both vehicles traveled off the east side of U.S. 127.

Mrs. Wolford and Mr. Wolford were transported by Williams County EMS to Bryan Hospital. Tracy Wolford was later transported via Lifeflight to ProMedica Toledo Hospital with serious injuries. Altaffer was transported by Williams County EMS to Bryan Hospital and was later transported via helicopter to Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne with serious injuries.

The highway patrol was assisted on scene by Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County EMS, Brady Township Fire & Rescue, Brett’s Towing, and Hutch’s Towing.